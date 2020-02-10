Babulal Marandi-led JVM (P) To Merge With BJP On February 17

Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 'Prajatantrik' (JVM-P) is expected to join BJP to strengthen the latter's presence in tribal-dominated regions of Jharkhand. Former Jharkhand chief minister and President of JVM-P, Babulal Marandi, is expected to join BJP likely on February 17 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Marandi is said to have met the BJP president JP Nadda and National Vice President Om Prakash Mathur in New Delhi on February 8 and discussed the merger.

Party meeting to discuss merger

The JVM-P President has also called for an executive body meeting of the party on Tuesday possibly to discuss the merger and pass a resolution on the same. However, Marandi has reportedly stated that there is no decision on the merger till now and it will be decided in the party meeting. The move of the merger is said to have taken to revive BJP's image in the tribal community of Jharkhand after its defeat in 2019 assembly elections with a non-tribal Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The February 11 meeting will take place days after two party MLAs were expelled for alleged anti-party activities. The JVM(P) on Thursday expelled its MLA, Pradip Yadav, from the party's primary membership days after he met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Yadav was the second party MLA after Bandhu Tirkey to have been axed within a fortnight for alleged anti-party activities. The JVM(P) had bagged three seats in the Assembly elections held last year. Besides Yadav and Tirkey, party chief Babulal Marandi had won.

Yadav was issued a show-cause notice on February 4 where he was asked to respond in 48 hours and was then expelled on February 6. Yadav was accused of making comments against the party supremo which have been widely published in the media whereas Tirkey was expelled on January 21 for allegedly campaigning against the party's official candidate in Hatia constituency during the assembly elections and was also said to have accompanied Yadav for meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.