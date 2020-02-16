Babulal Marandi Set To Join BJP On Monday In Ranchi

Babulal Marandi, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and president of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is set to join and merge his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in Ranchi. BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and many other senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the ceremony. The BJP is making all-out efforts to make the merger and Marandi's re-joining a grand event, as per reports.

Fourteen years after he snapped relations with the BJP, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi on Tuesday announced his 'wapsi' (return) to the saffron party. Marandi declared that his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) will merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect.

Speaking to the media Marandi said, "A formal merger ceremony will take place on February 17 at Jagannathpur maidan, which is also known as Prabhat Tara maidan, in the presence of BJPs former president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, present BJP president J P Nadda and BJP vice-president Om Prakash Mathur. Office-bearers of the party, district presidents and members of the executive committee were present in the JVM(P) meeting when the merger proposal was unanimously passed and approved."

JVM-P has three MLAs, but two of them--Bandhu Tirkey and Pradip Yadav- have rebelled and the meeting during the day decided to expel them from the party. Marandi will be the lone legislator of the party after doors were shown to the two others.

BJP has 25 MLAs presently in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. It lost power to the opposition alliance of JMM- Congress-RJD in the state polls at the end of last year. The merger announcement ended the speculations about the return of Marandi to the BJP.

The move was triggered by the fact that even after the lapse of over two months of elections, the BJP has yet not appointed its legislature party leader, apparently in the hope of Marandi's return "In all, five proposals were unanimously approved by the committees. Two of the important proposals are the merger of JVM-Ps legislature party with the BJPs legislature party and JVM-Ps merger with the BJP (in that order)," Marandi said briefing about the meeting.

Jharkhand Assembly election

BJP after losing power in Jharkhand was looking for a credible tribal face keeping in mind the shift of the 26 per cent tribal voters in favour of Hemant Soren in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections. JVM won only three seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. He is likely to be made the leader of the opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly once the JVM is merged with BJP. Marandi was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand when the BJP formed its government in the year 2000.

(With PTI inputs)