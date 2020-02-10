Babulal Marandi To Merge JVM With BJP: 'We Welcome His Homecoming,' Says BJP Incharge

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babu Lal Marandi is all set to merge his party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) with BJP very soon. The decision of the merger is likely to be taken by the national executive of the JVM on February 11 in Ranchi. Although Babulal Marandi is non-committal of merging his party with the BJP, Road construction Minister of Bihar and Jharkhand BJP Chief Nandkishore Yadav confirmed Babulal Marandi's joining BJP.

Babulal Marandi's homecoming to BJP

Nandkishore Yadav said, "Babulal Marandi will come back to BJP in this month itself. He is originally from BJP, and for some time he had parted ways and formed his own party. We welcome his homecoming. The date of his joining will be decided by the central leadership of the BJP and with his homecoming, BJP workers are elated and the party will be strengthened in Jharkhand. He was a big leader of the BJP at one point in time ."

READ | Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed On CM Hemant Soren's Plea: Raj Bhavan

Babulal Marandi has been in touch with the top BJP leadership including BJP President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah after the BJP lost power in Jharkhand in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections. The merger of his party JVM into BJP is likely to be decided in the meeting of the JVM working committee in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Babulal Marandi said, "I will be able to say something only after the working committee takes a decision. Everyone is free to speculate. I am not the only person to decide. I am just the President and the working committee decides on any big decision. Whatever the party will decide, we will make it public." On his meeting with BJP leaders in Delhi Marandi said, "This is not a new thing, we keep on meeting politicians from different parties ."

READ | Jharkhand BJP Workers Stage A Day-long Protest Against Killing Of 7 Villagers In Chaibasa

Recently Babulal Marandi had expelled two of his party MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirki from the JVM for indulging in anti-party activities, to ensure the smooth merger of JVM into BJP.

On this Marandi said, " Both the MLAs did not respond to the show-cause notice for indulging in anti-party activities, henceforth they were expelled from Party. Now they are free from JVM. As far as my membership of Vidhan sabha is concerned, the chair will decide."

READ | Jharkhand: Section 144 Continues To Be Imposed, Curfew Relaxed In Lohardaga

Jharkhand Assembly election

BJP after losing power in Jharkhand was looking for a credible tribal face keeping in mind the shift of the 26 per cent tribal voters in favour of Hemant Soren in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections. JVM won only three seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Thereafter, Babulal Marandi realising that he is in the twilight of his political career has decided for a homecoming to the BJP. He is likely to be made the leader of the opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly once the JVM is merged with BJP. Marandi was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand when the BJP formed its government in the year 2000.

READ | 'Jharkhand Weakened By GST': CM Hemant Soren, Asks For Rights On 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen'