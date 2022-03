Baby Rani Maurya Elated At Being Inducted In Yogi Cabinet; Terms SP Maurya 'opportunist'

Elated at being inducted into the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, UP minister Baby Rani Maurya on Sunday, termed Swami Prasad Maurya - who jumped ship to SP ahead of polls - an 'opportunist'. Reminding that she herself belonged to the Jatav Dalit caste, Maurya said that she had been made Agra's Mayor, Madhya Pradesh's Governor and now a UP cabinet minister. Yogi Adityanath along with 52 ministers took oath on Friday.

Baby Rani Maurya hits out at Swami Prasad Maurya

"I myself come from Jatav community. BJP has made a Dalit Agra's mayor, MP Governor, cabinet minister and national vice-president of BJP. Swami Prasad Maurya was an opportunist. You see for yourself what is their condition, said Maurya to ANI.

मैं खुद जाटव समाज से आती हूं। भाजपा ने एक दलित को आगे रखकर मेयर, राज्यपाल, कैबिनेट मंत्री और भाजपा का राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष बनाया है। स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य अवसरवादी थे और बस अवसर खोजने आए थे। आप खुद देखिए कि उनकी क्या हालत है: उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री बेबी रानी मौर्य pic.twitter.com/XpX4x4HGrj — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 27, 2022

Yogi Adityanath takes oath

At a grand event in Lucknow's Ikana Stadium, Yogi Adityanath took oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for the second time on Friday. In the presence of top leaders like PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and others - two Deputy CMs - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn-in. 52 ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State took oath

Some of the new faces in the Council of Ministers are ex-bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma, former Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya. BJP allies too grabbed cabinet spots as Union Minister Anupriya Patel's husband Ashish Patel and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad took oath as ministers. Moreover, Ministers in the previous Yogi Adityanath cabinet like Jitin Prasada, Anil Rajbhar, Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary have been retained.

BJP sweeps UP

On March 10, UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

In spite of disgruntlement among Jat farmers in Western UP over 3 farm laws, sugarcane procurement dues, BJP has swept the region winning - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad. Moreover, BJP has also won Lakhimpur - which witnessed the mowing down of 4 farmers by Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish Mishra. In most of these seats, BJP has won in a sweeping majority - wresting away SP strongholds like Etawah, Mainpuri, Aligarh with slim margins. BJP has also won Hathras which witnessed the brutal gang rape.