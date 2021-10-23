Baby Rani Maurya Hits Back At Opposition For Twisting Her Words Over Women's Safety In UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya slammed the opposition on Saturday accusing them of twisting her statement on women's protection in Uttar Pradesh. While addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya had said, "A women officer and a sub-inspector sits at the police station. But I will say one thing, never go to the police station after 5 pm, after it gets dark. Go the next morning. If it is extremely necessary to go, take along your brother, husband, or father." After this statement, the opposition parties slammed Maurya for her comments. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Aam Admi Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge said while sharing her tweet, "Beti Bachao" (save the girl child).

Other parties like Samajwadi Party and Congress also slammed her statement. Following widespread criticism, Maurya replied to the Opposition's outroar and told the reporters, "I was in a Dalit settlement in Banaras recently on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. There were Dalit sisters as well as Muslim sisters in that program. I was giving them information about Chief Minister Yogi Ji's and PM Modi Ji's government schemes." She continued, "I also told that there is also a system of fast track Courts where women get quick justice. Yogi government and PM Modi-led government are working continuously for women's safety and self-reliance. The Opposition simply twisted my statement." These developments come just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Rani Maurya back in active politics ahead of 2022 elections

Maurya served as the Mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000 and lost to her BSP opponent from the Etmadpur seat in the 2007 Assembly polls. Later on August 26, 2018, she took oath as the Uttarakhand Governor. She was only the second women governor of the state, however, she stepped down from her post on September 8, 2021. After a dozen days, she was appointed as the BJP vice president by party president JP Nadda. As per the rumours, she was brought in to win over the Dalit voters as she is very popular among the community.

(with ANI inputs)