Back From Abroad, Ex-Punjab CM Channi Issued Summons In Election Code Violation Case

Days after his return to India, former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was issued the summons in a case pertaining to Model Code Violation during Assembly Elections in Punjab in 2022. Issued by the Court of Mansa chief judicial magistrate, the summons for Channi is for January 12, 2023.

The summons read, "Whereas your attendance is necessary to answer to a charge of an offense punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. You are hereby required to appear in person (or by pleader, as the case may be) before the (Magistrate) of Chief Judicial Magistrate, on the day of 12-01-2023. Herein fail not."

Channi is Back!

Five months ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, as Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, Charanjit Singh Channi was picked by Congress for the post of Chief Minister. The face of the party in the elections to the border state, Channi contested the elections from his traditional Chamkaur Sahib seat, along with Bhadaur, losing to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in both places. From Chamkaur Sahib, he was defeated by his namesake, Charanjit Singh, while Labh Singh Ugoke defeated him from Bhadaur.

Handing over the reins to Bhagwant Mann post-AAP's victory over Congress, Channi had vowed to 'continue serving the people of Punjab, and being among them'. However, soon thereafter, he disappeared from the public gaze, which of course did not go unnoticed.

In Assembly, Bhagwant Mann even asked, “Where has Charanjit Singh Channi disappeared after the elections, he was the Congress CM candidate. He cleared a lot of controversial files before demitting office and I want to consult him on those decisions."

As per reports, he was on a visit to the United States of America and Canada, where he underwent treatment for an eye ailment. A couple of days ago, he came back to India, and will most likely take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, when the pan-India foot march reaches Punjab.

In his first post since June, on December 19, the Congress leader shared a picture of himself with the party's General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, congratulating her for Congress' historic victory in Himachal Pradesh polls. The upload came after he met the Congress High Command, including Mallikarjun Kharge, the incumbent party President.