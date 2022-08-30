Back In The NDA Fold? Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Could Rejoin Alliance, BJP Mulls Move

Amid Chandrababu Naidu's multiple visits to New Delhi, Republic learned that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are soon to witness a new alliance. Sources told the channel that Telegu Desam Party (TDP), after over 4 years, is to make a comeback to the National Democratic Alliance (TDP).

The TDP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the leading party in the NDA are holding talks for the two states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met former Andhra Chief Minister Naidu, recently. BJP is mulling over an alliance with TDP, as the latter has a good vote bank in both the states, sources said.

Notably, during the 76th Independence Day celebration, Naidu was all praise for PM Modi. Addressing a huge gathering after unfurling the Tricolour, he expressed how he felt India was way ahead of other countries in traditional culture just like it was 400 years ago, and credited leaders who have been at the helm from the starting, including Modi.

TDS-BJP breakup

The TDP and BJP parted ways in 2019, ahead of the General Election, as well as the Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP had accused the BJP of breaking promises and exited Narendra Modi's cabinet at the Centre. The BJP, in turn, pulled out its ministers from the Andhra Pradesh government and termed the break up by TDP a case of 'political opportunism'.

Special status for Andhra was speculatively the reason behind the severed ties. Under pressure from the MLAs and MPs of the party, Naidu had pushed the demand for status to the state, which had been turned a deaf ear to. To make things worse, then Union Minister Arun Jaitely said, "...Centre does not have free-floating funds. Every state in India has a right to the same Central funds in the same manner. I have been sympathetic to AP because I know it suffered due to bifurcation."