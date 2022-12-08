'Badhaai Ho': Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates People Of India As AAP Becomes National Party

After election results were announced in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the people and said that his party has now become a national party.

AAP managed a lead in just around five seats in Gujarat, with nearly 13 percent vote share at the time this story was published, but by virtue of the expected results, AAP has attained the status of a national party. It is also important to mention that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to recognise AAP as a national political party.

Notably, a political party in order to be called a national outfit needs to be recognised in four states and as a state party. AAP won seats in Goa, Punjab, and Delhi assembly elections, but it is still one state away from being recognised as a national party.

In a video address, the AAP chief said, "Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat Elections have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago, AAP was a small party, now after 10 years it has governments in two states and has become a national party. Congratulations to all the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party and all the countrymen."

राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बनने पर आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं और सभी देशवासियों को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/sba9Q1sz1f — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2022

Earlier in the day, posters were put up at the AAP headquarters in Delhi saying that the party is all set to become a national party, even before the announcement of poll results in Gujarat and Haryana today December 8.

AAP loses both Gujarat and Himachal

The Kejriwal-led party has always been accused of targetting states in which Congress is the Bharatiya Janata Party's prime opponent. This was seen in Punjab, and Goa earlier in 2022, and now, in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. However, they couldn't succeed, except Punjab.

Nevertheless, on December 7, it marked a spectacular win in the civic body elections in Delhi, where the AAP unseated BJP, winning 134 of the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that went to polls on December 4. The BJP, which had controlled the MCD for 15 long years, could win only 104 wards, according to votes counted on Wednesday.