Assam: Biswa Has CM Ambitions, Says Badruddin; Exudes Confidence Over BJP's Loss In Delhi

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday accused Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of eroding the BJP from inside. He added that Biswa has the ambition of becoming the Chief Minister of the State. Speaking to ANI, Ajmal said Biswa left Congress over the dream of crumbling BJP.

"He (Sarma) has the dream of becoming the chief minister for several years. He left the Congress over this dream and is eroding the BJP from inside. He wants to send Sarbananda Sonowal away as soon as possible so he can become the chief minister," Ajmal told ANI.

Ajmal also claimed that apart from BJP leaders and workers, as many as 90 percent people of the country are against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The country is on fire. The government lives in air-conditioned rooms so they don't understand. It is not a matter of Hindu or Muslim but of the Constitution of India. BJP will have to face the repercussion of their decision in the coming elections," he said.

AIUDF chief exudes confidence in BJP's loss in upcoming Delhi Elections

Furthermore, the AIUDF chief cited BJP's loss in Jharkhand and said the latter will lose the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi as well. The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on Saturday, February 8. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11.

"AAP will most likely win in Delhi. Prediction is that AAP will win and BJP will barely get 4-5 seats. BJP has to decide how long they want to rule the country. If they want to rule the country for long, they will have to work with both Hindu and Muslims," Ajmal said.

He said that the BJP scrapped Article 370 and brought the Citizenship Amendment Act with the help of their brute strength in the Parliament but everything will not go smoothly.

