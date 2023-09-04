Bageshwar Bypoll: Uttarakhand BJP Chief Writes To EC Seeking Replacement Of Poll Observer

The BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission and accused the upcoming Bageshwar Assembly by-poll observer, Rajesh Kumar, of bias and sought his replacement. In his letter, he wrote BJP state chief accused the observer of patronising the Congress and working against the BJP.

Delegation of BJP leaders meets chief electoral officer

After the letter, a delegation of BJP leaders met the chief electoral officer and demanded action against the poll observer.

The BJP state chief wrote, "The conduct of Mr. Rajesh Kumar, who has been appointed as the Central Observer by the Election Commission in this election (Bageshwar by poll), is suspicious and highly indecent."

"On one hand, he is harassing the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and on the other hand, he is pressurizing the officials as well for the same. At the same time, while acting like an active member of the Congress party, he is providing direct and indirect benefits to the Congress candidate due to which the fairness of the election is being affected," he added in his letter.

Bageshwar bypoll on September 5

The byppolls to the Bageshwar seat, which fell empty after the death of the BJP MLA, is set to be held on September 5.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier on Sunday spoke about the BJP prospects in these polls and said that the party's candidate — the widow of the departed MLA Chandan Ram Das, Parvati — would win by a handsome majority.

While addressing a rally, he said, "We have always received the blessings of the voters here in Bageshwar, and this time, too, I can sense that the public mood is in our favour. I am hopeful that the BJP and our candidate Parvati Das will win with a thumping majority."

(With inputs from ANI)