'Bahana Hai': BJP Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal After Gujarat HC Order In PM Modi Degree Row

The BJP launched a fierce attack against Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP over PM Modi degree row, terming it a “mere excuse”.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla's attack comes a day after the Gujarat High Court overturned a 2016 Central Information Commission (CIC) directive requiring Gujarat University to give Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal the specifics of PM Narendra Modi's M.A. degree. In response, the court levied a fine in this case of Rs 25,000.

“Kejriwal’s remarks indicate that he is either on the verge of losing sanity or trying to create a ground for the future in view of the probe agencies gradually unearthing "proof" of corruption under his government,” Poonawalla remarked after Kejriwal’s increased “suspicion” over claims about PM Modi’s academic qualification.

What did Arvind Kejriwal say?

Kejriwal, on April 1, stated that there are many doubts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schooling in light of the Gujarat High Court’s decision that his academic credentials are not required.

"Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has read? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is happening?" Kejriwal questioned in a tweet. "Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he added.