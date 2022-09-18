Baijayant 'Jay' Panda Bats For UCC; Says ‘Most Important' Of All Constitutional Mandates

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is the most imperative of all pending matters of the Indian constitution to be implemented, said Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, BJP national vice-president and spokesperson, who gave a guest lecture at the 3rd edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series organised by the Republic Media Network.

Panda categorically responded to all the arguments being posed against the UCC and said that it was postponed in India, 'not cancelled', further citing article 44 to highlight the necessity of implementing UCC.

#JethmalaniMemorialLecture | @PandaJay reconciles the reason for the partition of India with his argument in support of the Uniform Civil Code. Watch his remarks on the #RamJethmalani Memorial Lecture here - https://t.co/wsY18eH79x pic.twitter.com/FIfEYnkEpi — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

'Postpone does not mean cancel': Baijayant 'Jay' Panda

Baijayant pointing to the post-independence scenario in India and the violence that ensued because of the partition said that the British-made laws were divisive in nature. Baijayant Panda in his lecture further weighed in on the necessity of UCC and said, "India's communal laws - different laws for different communities, this was a communal legacy and it was based on the concept of divide and rule. When we got independence, there was enormous chaos, there was violence and the country was partitioned with a large number of deaths. The founding fathers and mothers of the Constitution of India made it very clear that this is a subject where the whole country was divided over whether the different communities can live together. So, they postponed the issue but made it clear in Article 44, that we must have UCC. Postpone does not mean cancel."

Baijayant 'Jay' Panda counters UCC naysayers

There are certain people, who claim that India is not one country and argue for separate laws for different sections of the population. Panda said, “This is just not acceptable and that is not how the country was formed into a Republic.” Baijayant Panda further apprised that there are some who say that UCC will not allow them to practise their religions, “but that’s rubbish, you mean to say that in other democracies in America, Germany, in the UK, in France, Australia, you mean to say that because they have the same law for all citizens, people of different religions can't practise their religion?”

Some people are actually going to the extent of saying UCC is against the constitution, Panda said and added, “Now that’s bizarre when there is a specific Article 44 in the constitution where it says that we must endeavour to achieve this.”

