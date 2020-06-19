Jay Panda Schools Rahul Gandhi On 'unarmed Troops'; Asks Him Not To Embarrass India

BJP's National Vice President Baijayant Panda on Thursday slammed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi questioning the Central government about the Indian soldiers being 'unarmed' during the Galwan valley face-off. Panda cross-questioned the Wayanad MP about the Indian troops battling unarmed at the border face-off and schooled him about the agreement signed by the former Congress government that barred weapons within 2 km of Line of Actual Control.

Terming Congress scion as a '50-year-old juvenile' the BJP spokesperson further castigated and said "What to do with a 50-year-old juvenile who persists in trying to embarrass India but with no knowledge of its history?".

"Who sent out Indian troops without weapons?" The answer is an agreement barring weapons within 2 km of #LAC signed by an Indian government backed by YOUR party!

What to do with a 50 year old juvenile who persists in trying to embarrass India but with no knowledge of its history? — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday further told Rahul Gandhi to get 'the facts straight' in a response to his question. Jaishankar clarified that it was not the case and schooled Rahul Gandhi on various treaties between both the countries to maintain 'peace and tranquillity'. The EAM said that the army cannot use firearms during faceoff as per 1996 and 2005 agreements. He also added that is why the Indian soldiers refrained.

All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs. https://t.co/VrAq0LmADp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2020

Peace and tranquillity agreement of 1996

The peace and tranquillity agreement of 1996 between two nations states that 'neither side shall open fire or conduct blast operations within 2 km of the Line of Actual Control' and that "in a face-to-face situation due to differences on the alignment of the line of actual control or any other reason, they shall exercise self-restraint". Thus, even though both sides had weapons, they indulged in a physical jostle.

The Galwan Valley violent face-off

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed, with China suffering 35-45 casualties, as per 3 different reports.

