Bajrang Dal Demands Resignation Of Vaishno Devi CEO Over Sehri, Iftaari Controversy 

Days after being praised by all walks of society over the decision of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine broad to provide Sehri and Iftari to Muslims, controversy has gripped the board decision as Bajrang Dal has demanded the resignation of CEO Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar within 72 hours.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Bajrang Dal President Naveen Sudan said, “We are demanding the resignation of Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar and demand apology from CEO for hurting sentiments. We demand that money of the shrine board cannot be used for a particular community. It should be used for Amarnath Yatra, Buddha Amarnath Yatra, Machail Yatra but no for Iftaar parties."

Naveen added that at this time of the pandemic, all festivals including Natratras, Vaisakhi and others are not being celebrated. He added that lakhs of rupees which were spent on this Iftar and Sehri should have been used to feed poor and needy at this time of disaster. He further added that we will meet Lieutenant Governor J&K Girish Murmu tomorrow demanding the resignation of CEO in 72 hours. “In case he there is no resignation, we will burn the effigy of CEO in all districts,” he added.

Read: AHP & Bajrang Dal allegedly trash 'Minnal Murali' film church set; Kerala CM to act

Vaishnodevi CEO provides Sehri, Iftari

Earlier, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board (SMVDSB) Katra had decided to provide Sehri and Iftari to over 500 Muslims quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra during the holy month of Ramzan. CEO, SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar said, “In the month of Ramzan, the Board has been working overnight to provide Sehri and Iftari to our Muslim and other meal to the different people quarantined across Katra town, since March 10, 2020.”

Read: In Pakistan, husband kills wife for not serving hot food for Sehri; arrested

“We are running a quarantine centre at Aashirwad Bhawan, which has a capacity of 500 beds. Since it’s the holy month of Ramzan and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been bringing back its residents from different parts of the country, we converted Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra into a quarantine centre in the month of March,” Kumar had said.

Read: Afghanistan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners during 3-day Eid ceasefire

Read: People offer Eid prayers at home in Punjab, Haryana