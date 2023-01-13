Bajrang Dal Member Found Dead Near Karnataka's Netravati River; Body Sent For Autopsy

A Bajrang Dal member’s body was found dead on Thursday in the Dakshina Kannada area of Karnataka in the Netravati river in the Bantwal Taluk.

The body of a person identified as 36-year-old Rajesh Pujari, has been sent for post-mortem and the police are yet to confirm if it’s a suicide case or a murder.

Local residents notice an abandoned bike

According to the police, local residents noticed an abandoned bike on the old bridge in Panmangaluru and then informed them about it.

Soon after getting the information, the police reached the spot and started the search operation. During the search operation, the police found a dead body in the Netravati river.

Attacks on Bajrang dal member

On January 9, Assam Police had arrested a person in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist Karimganj district. The incident took place at the Lowaipura area under Bazarichyerra Police Station in Karimganj district where a Bajrang Dal activist Sambhu Koiri was killed.

Last year's instance

Two more persons were detained last year in the month of February in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist.

The activist, was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession that left at least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, injured.