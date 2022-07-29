Bal Thackeray's Grandson Nihar Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde; Extends Support

In a major twist of events in Maharashtra politics, one of Balasaheb Thackeray's grandsons, Nihar Thackeray on Friday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Nihar Thackeray, son of the late Bindumadhav Thackeray, met Shinde at his residence and extended support to the Maharashtra CM. This comes just a month after Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

There has been an ongoing battle over Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva legacy ever since a split in the Shiv Sena with one faction being led by Shinde and the other backed by ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The Maharashtra CM receiving support from the son of Bindumadhav Thackeray, the late son of Balasaheb Thackeray, can give a major jolt to the Uddhav faction of the party, which has been claiming to be the true inheritors of Balasaheb's legacy.

Bindumadhav Thackeray was Balasaheb Thackeray's eldest son, who died on 20 April 1996 in an unfortunate accident at the young age of 42.

CM Shinde reiterates 'Cabinet expansion soon'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Shinde reiterated that the Cabinet expansion will happen soon. Dismissing Sanjay Raut's claim that the government will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions, Shinde highlighted that he had the support of 2/3rd Shiv Sena members in the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Eknath Shinde stated, "The Cabinet expansion will happen soon. But I will tell you that after Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and I took charge of the state, we took big decisions for farmers. We took the decision to reduce the petrol and diesel prices and send water to drought-prone areas. In yesterday's Cabinet meeting also, we took many important decisions."

"Let him (Sanjay Raut) keep dreaming. This is a government of 166 MLAs. At the Centre, 12 Lok Sabha MPs have given a letter to the Speaker. We have a 2/3rd majority in both Houses. This is a strong government. Let him (Raut) dream. When I went to Delhi 3-4 times, the OBC reservation case was pending in the Supreme Court. Both Fadnavis and I went there and met the lawyers and the state government ensured justice to the OBC community," he added.