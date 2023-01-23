'Balasaheb's Portrait Must In Maha Legislature': Raj Thackeray Remembers Shiv Sena Founder

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's portrait was unveiled in the Central Hall of the Maharashtra legislative building in Mumbai on his birth anniversary on January 23.

During the event, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and Balasaheb's nephew Raj Thackeray reflected on the many facets of his uncle he saw right from his childhood. Balasaheb, who started out as a cartoonist, went on to become the biggest Hindutva leader and boldly endorsed the ideology.

"Legacy is not by birth but it is made through ideology. What I have preserved about Balasaheb Thackeray is his ideology," Raj Thackeray said in his address during the unveiling. "Just because I have observed Balasaheb Thackeray since my childhood I have been resilient and haven't been discouraged by failures," he said adding that the Shiv Sena founder's portrait should be in Vidhaan Sabha as well because it was he who helped many realise who they actually are.

As a tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated his statue at Dr. Shamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk in Fort area of Mumbai.

"We are trying to convey his thoughts to the general public through the Balasahebanchi ShivSena party, which was established by considering the views of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, who instilled the embers of identity among the Marathi people and warned the pride of Hindutva," the CM tweeted.

He also distributed awards in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray to those who made outstanding achievements in medical services. "It is hoped that such awards should be organised every year as such awards motivate the good performers to do better work. Along with this, the first phase of the 'Mata Safer Tar Ghar Safer' campaign implemented by the Health Department was launched," Shinde tweeted.