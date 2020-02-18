Ballari Accident: Congress And JDS Leaders Tight-lipped On Stung Cop's Revelations

After Republic TV stung a policeman involved in the probe concerning an accident allegedly involving Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s son Sharath, top politicians from the opposition evaded a direct response on the issue. While senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar stressed that no individual was above the law, he refused to comment on Ashoka’s son Sharath. Moreover, he described him as a “young boy”.

DK Shivakumar remarked, “See your eyes and evidence is the proof. I don’t want to comment on the young boy. But no one is above the law.”

Meanwhile, JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed to be unaware of the case. On the other hand, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan alleged that the BJP government adopted a different stance in the accident pertaining to the son of Nalapad Haris. Furthermore, he accused BJP of ruling like Hitler.

“What Ballari case? I don’t know the issue. I have no information. Leave it,” HD Kumaraswamy told Republic TV. Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said, “Today also, we boycotted the Assembly. Congress has boycotted it. Today, there is an allegation on R Ashok’s son. You must have seen about the controversy involving Haris’ son. He denied and said that someone else was driving the car. You take action over it. BJP is ruling like Hitler.”

'There is a lot of interference'

The accident in question took place in Ballari on February 10, when a speeding red Mercedes Benz carrying five passengers rammed into a tea stall. Two people including a pedestrian and a car passenger lost their lives. The car was reportedly being driven by Ashoka’s son Sharath.

A video accessed by Republic TV shows that Sharath was at the rear end of the car when the accident happened, with blood on his right arm. Subsequently, he was taken to a private hospital. While eyewitnesses confirmed the presence of Sharath in the car, Ashoka denied the allegation. The policeman Ashoka M admitted on tape that there was political interference in the probe.

"There are big people involved. This matter will be over," said the cop. He added, "There is a lot of influence. The minister, the CM, the home minister."

