'Ballot Thieves': AAP Launches Counter Poster Attack On Delhi BJP Leaders Over MCD Row

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has responded to BJP's poster jibe by launching a counter-poster attack on the saffron party leaders over the chaos in the MCD House for the election of Standing Committee members. Earlier, the Delhi BJP unit launched a scathing attack on AAP MLA Atishi by sharing a mock-up film poster, accusing the latter of orchestrating a ruckus during Friday MCD proceedings.

Responding to BJP's poster attack, AAP Delhi also shared a poster on its official Twitter account, taking a dig at the saffron party by calling it "killers of democracy" & "ballot thieves". In the poster shared, the Arvind Kejriwal party has morphed the pictures of MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana and the party's erstwhile mayor candidate Rekha Gupta with the title “Ballot Chor Machaye Shor”.

"The BJP people who are making so much noise. These are the ones who stole ballot papers and are killers of democracy," the AAP Delhi tweeted in Hindi.

BJP वाले जो इतना मचा रहे शोर हैं,

ये ही लोकतंत्र के हत्यारे और Ballot चोर हैं। pic.twitter.com/mfsZyPzqEu — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) February 25, 2023

BJP attacks AAP MLA Atishi

On Saturday, a day after violent clashes between BJP and AAP councillors in the MCD House, the saffron party took a dig at AAP leader Atishi, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating chaos during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of AAP MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House."

सदन में मारपीट और तानाशाही करवाने वाली AAP की “खल-नायिका” pic.twitter.com/yp3v7Tw2wQ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 25, 2023

Chaos at Delhi Civic Centre

On Friday, the Delhi councillors went berserk as they engaged in a fight slapping, punching, kicking and pulling each other's hair at the Civic centre. The councillors jostle and manhandled each other, following which the blame game started with BJP accusing AAP of tempering the elections and AAP accusing the saffron party of "hooliganism".

The mayor was criticised by the BJP council members for allegedly making a biased choice while selecting the six members of the Standing Committee. According to the BJP, three representatives from their party and three from the AAP would be "elected" to the MCD Standing Committee.

Delhi BJP chief, Virendra Sachdeva, while addressing a press meeting on Saturday morning, said, "the re-election called by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to elect six members of the standing committee was “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional."