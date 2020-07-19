Rajasthan Crisis: Ban Defectors From Holding Public Office For 5 Years, Says Kapil Sibal

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan following the rebellion of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday called for amending the anti-defection law to ban all defectors from holding public office for five years and fighting the next election.

Comparing the situation in Rajasthan with a pandemic, the senior advocate said a virus of “corrupt means” to topple elected governments has spread through Delhi and its antibodies lie in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

Need for Vaccine :



Virus of “ corrupt means “ to topple elected governments has spread through a “ Wuhan like facility “ in Delhi



It’s “ antibodies “ lie in amending the Tenth Schedule



Ban all defectors from :



Holding public office for 5years

Fighting the next election — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 19, 2020

Kapil Sibal’s attack comes in the wake of Pilot's open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government, causing an uproar in the state with at least 18 legislators supporting the rebel leader.

Accusing Pilot of attempting to destabilize the Rajasthan government, the party sacked him as the deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief earlier this week. The party has accused the BJP of trying to topple the Gehlot government by indulging in horse-trading. Taking a dig at Pilot over his claim that he is not joining the BJP, Sibal on Thursday had asked whether the rebel Congress MLAs are vacationing in Haryana under the "watchful eye" of the saffron party.

Rajasthan political crisis worsens

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan political crisis has intensified after two FIRs were registered based on the complaint about audiotapes which Congress said, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Gajendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain have been named in the FIR. Pilot and 18 other MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the disqualification notice issued to them by Assembly Speaker.

