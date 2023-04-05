Bandi Sanjay Arrested: Slipper Thrown At Police Convoy Carrying Telangana BJP Chief

Slipper was allegedly thrown at a police convoy that carried Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar when he was being taken to court.

Bandi Sanjay was taken into custody by police in Karimnagar City in the slow hours of Wednesday. The Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar was picked up by a team of police from his residence.

While Bandi Sanjay was being taken to court, a few Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers allegedly threw slippers at the police convey in which Bandi Sanjay was there, according to sources.

It is not clear if any action has been taken against the miscreants. Police have also been tight-lipped about the "preventive arrest" and the charges on which Sanjay was taken into custody.

In the remand copy, police mentioned Bandi Sanjay as accused number one and he has been booked under sections 120(B), 420, 447, 505(1)(b) and Section 4(a), 6r/w8 of T.S. Public examination (prevention of malpractices) Act-1997.

"This is a case of pre-planned and evil-designed criminal conspiracy, and malpractices in SSC public examination with an intention to creative rumours and provoke a breach of peace of the ongoing public examination in the TS State, wherein A-1 Sri Bandi Sanjay Kumar Hon'ble MP & BJP party hatched a plan with the help of A-2 and A-3 to leak out the ongoing SSC papers by taking a photo of a question paper in the cell phone," the remand copy said.

KCR govt mired in scams, Sanjay Kumar's arrest a diversion: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that its Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been arrested on "baseless" charges as a part of the KCR government's diversionary tactics due to "leakage and package" allegations against the ruling BRS.

"The government is becoming most unpopular. It is mired in scams and has resorted to Sanjay Kumar's undemocratic arrest in an illegal manner to divert people's attention," senior BJP leader K Laxman said.