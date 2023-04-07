Bandi Sanjay Demands TSPSC Paper Leak Case Probe; Says 'CM KCR Is Conspiring'

Hours after being released from prison on bail, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded that the state government investigate the TSPSC paper leak case with a sitting judge. He also pressed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son and minister KT Rama Rao should be expelled from the cabinet.

He said that the lives of 30 lakh students have been ruined after the SSC paper leak case and hence CM's son should be suspended. "One lakh rupees should be given to the youth. We also demand an investigation by a sitting judge," Bandi Sanjay said.

He added, "To divert that issue, CM is conspiring in the name of paper leak. Who will leak the Hindi paper? The Telugu paper was leaked before the Hindi paper, there is no investigation into that. Who took the mobile inside the centre, what is the invigilator doing, what happened to the squad, where are the police? The investigation should be made into that."

The BJP leader asked how he was related to the paper leak case when someone forwarded him the leaked question paper. He also stated that the police should have issued a notice before being arrested.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested in the case on April 5 by the Warangal Police on charges of criminal conspiracy and malpractice. The Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency was named as the prime accused in the alleged circulation of Class 10 Hindi examination question paper in groups of an instant messaging app.

He was remanded in judicial custody till April 19 by a court in Hanamkonda. He was shifted to Karimnagar jail. On Thursday, a court granted him bail and he was released from prison on Friday morning.

Judicial system has shown mirror to dictatorship of KCR govt: Telangana BJP

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh also slammed KCR and said that the country's judicial system has shown the mirror to the dictator of the state government. "The release of captive Sanjay is a victory for the youth of Telangana, a victory for Indian democracy, a victory for truth," he said.