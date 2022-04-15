Bandi Sanjay Says BJP Will Reopen Cases Against Telangana CM KCR If Voted To Power

Ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana, state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack against the ruling TRS administration and claimed that if the saffron party came to power in 2023 they would reopen criminal cases against incumbent CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Bandi Sanjay made the bitter announcement while launching the second leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. The BJP leader also blamed the TRS government for barring members of the Hindu community from wearing religious malas related to (Shiva, Ayyapa, and Hanuman) in offices, and further promised that they would reverse the order after coming to power.

While addressing a crowd at Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Bandi Sanjay made several pre-poll promises and stated that the BJP government would ensure free education and healthcare services for everyone in the state, if voted to power.

'After BJP comes to power, anyone who abuses Hindu Gods would not be spared'

Further speaking about AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi's acquittal in a hate speech case, the Karimnagar MLA stated that following the formation of the BJP government in the state, anyone who uses inappropriate language against Hindu gods will not be spared.

Bandi Sanjay has intensified campaigning in the state for the forthcoming assembly elections. Under his plan to lead the BJP to power, he launched the Praja Sangrama Yatra. During the course of the Yatra, Sanjay will be walking 10-15 km every day to interact with the people of the state to learn about their problems.

Bandi Sanjay is expected to march for a month and cover 385 kilometres across five districts. He is expected to pass through 105 villages in ten Assembly constituencies. The yatra's second phase will conclude in Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district, on May 14. For the closing ceremony, Sanjay has invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah is expected to campaign for the BJP during his visit in May.

Meanwhile, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, in an open letter, stated that Sanjay’s yatra was a deception and that prior to commencing his yatra, he should tender an apology to Palamuru and the entire Telangana people for the betrayal, injustice, and negligence done by the BJP to the state.