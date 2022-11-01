Bandi Sanjay Slams TRS For Releasing Fake 'BJP Will Not Win Munugode' Letter In His Name

Ahead of the high-stake Munugode by-polls, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday high out at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for allegedly releasing a "fake letter" in his name.

"After the Farm House Drama of buying MLAs flopped, frustrated TRS fraudsters now released a fake letter. TRS tryst with lies would end on 3Nov as BJP is set for a record win at Munugode which will lead to a real resignation of KCR from public life. TRS days are numbered," Karimnagar MP said. (sic)

The fake letter, with a letterhead of Bandi Sanjay Kumar reads, "Despite continuous and effortless door-to-door campaigning, we are receiving a lot of backlash from the people of Munugode."

It also states that the party did not get the cadres of Telangana Congress as expected when the contesting candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy shifted to BJP. "Also, the candidates failed to establish a strong connection with our local BJP cadre in Munugode which resulted in a lack of coordination among them."

"I request all central leadership to refrain from any campaigning in Munugode constituency since the outcome of the election does not seem to be in our favour," the alleged fake letter added.

Munugode bypoll

The Munugode Assembly by-poll will take place on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 6. Though as many as 47 candidates are in the fray, the primary contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP, and the Congress.

On the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, a violent clash broke out between TRS and BJP workers. Several people were wounded in the clash at Palivela village and the two parties blamed each other for the incident.

In a complaint to the Munugode Returning Officer and the police, TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that "BJP goons and workers" attacked TRS activists.

However, BJP leader and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy that KCR's party attacked party MLA Eatala Rajender and activists due to frustration.