Bandi Sanjay To Appear Before Women Commission Over 'derogatory' Remark On K Kavitha

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will appear before State Women Commission on March 18 over his alleged objectionable comment on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha.

The agency had earlier asked him to appear on March 15. In reply to TWSC's summon, Sanjay said that it would not to possible for him to appear before the commission on the said date due to the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The BJP leader said that he will appear before the commission on March 18.

"This is with reference to the letter received through email on 13 March 2023 directing me to appear before the Commission on 15.03.2023 at 11 am. I would like to inform you that since the Parliament is in Session, as an elected Member of Parliament, my presence is required during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi. Hence, it will not be possible for me to attend before the Commission on the given date and time. Rather, I will appear before the Commission on 18.03.2023 at any convenient time of the Commission," Bandi Sanjay said.

He added, "I would like to request you to kindly provide necessary material leading to my appearance before the commission, prior to the date of my appearance; so that I will be in a better position to give my explanation if any."

Bandi Sanjay allegedly made objectionable comments in the context of Kavitha's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier the Commission had asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

The ruling BRS had staged protests at various places in the state and also lodged complaints at different police stations in the city and other districts against Bandi Sanjay.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP secretary B Jayasree said Bandi Sanjay's comments were blown out of proportion and taken out of context by KCR's party.