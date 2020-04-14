Bandra Incident: CM Uddhav Reassures Migrant Workers, Warns Against Exploiting Sentiments

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned against anyone exploiting the sentiments of the migrant workers. Explaining the reason behind the Bandra incident where thousands of people gathered, he noted that they were misguided that the train services would start after April 14. While maintaining that he was talking to the Centre in this regard, he appealed to the migrant labourers to avoid any kind of panic. Moreover, he assured them that both the state government and the Centre would facilitate travel to their home state after the end of the lockdown.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "We are providing breakfast and two meals to 5.5 to 6 lakh migrant labourers every day. They have access to doctors and other facilities. Some of them are worried. I want to ask them- why are you worried? Even though you have come from other states, you can stay with us. We will face this challenge together. What happened in Bandra today is all over the news. This happened because they felt that the trains will start after April 14. After the trains start, we will be able to go home. I am talking to the Centre regarding this. The lockdown is not a lockup, The day when the lockdown ends, Maharashtra and the Central government will make arrangements for you. Maharashtra is taking care of you."

'Do not politicise the issue'

At the same time, Thackeray cautioned against the politicisation of the issue. He stated that anyone taking advantage of such a situation would be prosecuted under the law of the land. He reiterated that it was time for all political parties to fight the battle against the novel coronavirus together.

"But please do not politicise this issue. These are poor people and please do not play with their sentiments. Kindly do not try to give this any colour. Anyone who tries to take advantage of the situation will not be spared. Nobody should stoke the fire," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

On this occasion, Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown till May 3. He attributed the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra to the high number of tests being conducted in Mumbai. The Maharashtra CM confirmed that two committees- one headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and the other consisting of experts such as Raghunath Mashelkar, Ajit Ranade had been formed to chalk out a plan to mitigate the economic crisis. Highlighting that there were no novel coronavirus cases in 10 districts of the state, he exuded confidence that COVID-19 pandemic would be defeated. Additionally, Thackeray revealed that the state government had asked the Centre to permit trial for Plasma treatment and BCG vaccine treatment.

