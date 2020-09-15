Mamata Announces Free Housing, Monthly Allowance For Brahmin Priests Ahead Of WB Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, September 14, declared free housing for more than 8,000 poor Sanatan Brahmin priests of the state along with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000. The decision by the state government was taken ahead of the assembly polls in 2021.

While addressing a presser in the state secretariat the Chief Minister said, "We had earlier provided land to the Sanatan Brahmin sect to set up an academy at Kolaghat. Many priests in this sect are financially weak. We have decided to help them by providing them with an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month and also free housing under the state government's housing scheme".

'We respect all languages'

The Chief Minister also said that her government respects all languages and does not have a linguistic bias. "We respect all languages. We have decided to form a new Hindi Academy. We have also decided to set up a Dalit Sahitya Academy. Dalits' languages have an influence on the Bengali language," she told the journalists.

The Hindi language academy that will be set up will be run by prominent members of the Hindi-speaking population, the Chief Minister said. She also announced a series of names who will head the committee.

Banerjee also made another announcement for setting up similar academy for tribal people and members of the Dalit communities. She said the academy will be set up to help them preserve and spread their culture and heritage. The academy for Dalit literature will be headed by a prominent writer from the community, Manoranjan Byapari, who won the Bangla Akademi award, amongst several others, the CM said.

On the same day, Chief Minister Banerjee launched an all-new three-tier Hindi cell of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as India observed Hindi Diwas. The cell will have separate committees at state, district and community block levels. Senior TMC leaders said the decision was based on suggestions made by election strategist Prashant Kishor who was roped in by Banerjee after the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and TMC’s tally came down from 34 seats to 22.

(With inputs from PTI)