Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Biopic To Be Released In March 2022: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday that India and Bangladesh will release a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in March 2022. This comes after Thakur met his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud in New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Thakur informed that the biopic Bangabandhu is almost 75 per cent, and the rest of the part will be shot in Bangladesh, which is expected to be completed by March next year.

Bangabandhu Rahman is known as the architect of Bangladesh's independence. The biopic is made to celebrate the twin occasion of both countries. It is to be noted here that India and Bangladesh are celebrating their 75th year of Independence and 50th year of Liberation, respectively.

A pleasure meeting H.E Dr. Hasan Mahmud Information & Broadcasting Minister of Bangladesh.



We discussed a range of issues, including people to people exchanges, IFFI, bilateral films production amongst others. We enjoy strong and historic ties; this will be further strengthened.

'India, Bangladesh share strong and historic ties'

Thakur further informed that both countries discussed various issues, including people to people and government to government exchanges, bilateral films production, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), and several other issues. He said that both countries share strong and historic ties, which will be further strengthened in the future. "My meeting with my counterpart was a fruitful one on improving ties between both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also travelled to Bangladesh. Such meetings will further strengthen ties between the two countries," he told ANI. He said that Bangladesh was in focus on the 50th year of IFFI as people like movies from Bangladesh. "Our focus will be on how Indian movies can be shown more in Bangladesh. India is trying to better its relations in the field of movies, virtual effects, audiovisual technology, gaming and other technology sectors," added Thakur. Besides, he also called to celebrate "Maitri Diwas" on December 6, the day India formally recognised Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's minister inaugurates 'Bangabandhu Media Centre'

On Monday, September 7, Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Mahmud inaugurated the 'Bangabandhu Media Centre' at the Press Club of India (PCI) in New Delhi. Speaking on occasion, he said that this initiative would boost the India-Bangladesh relationship. The 'Bangabandhu Media Centre' was established with the support of the Bangladesh High Commission in India. Hailing the Prime Ministers of both countries, Mahmud said that bilateral relations between both countries have touched greater heights under their leaderships. He also thanked India, acknowledging that Bangladesh's liberation was not possible without India's efforts. It is pertinent to mention here that as part of the Indo-Bangladesh relation, India has recently gifted two mobile medical oxygen plants to Bangladesh to assist the country during the COVID crisis.

