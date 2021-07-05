Bangalore Court Gags Media From Publishing 'false News' Against Union Min Sadananda Gowda

In a relief for Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, a Bangalore court restrained media outlets from publishing or circulating "false, baseless and reckless news items" against him. This order comes after Gowda had filed a plea alleging that false news items are being published about him alleging that he spoke ill about PM Modi and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. Karnataka BJP is currently going through turmoil with several ministers openly questioning Yediyurappa's leadership.

Gowda gets media gag

Incidentally, sources have reported that PM Modi will be expanding the Union cabinet soon as several posts lie vacant with ministers handling multiple portfolios. Gowda currently handles Chemicals and Fertilizer ministry and previously led the Statistics, law, and Rail ministries. The Union Cabinet can have 81 members and currently, there are 53 ministers.

This order comes months after Ramesh Jarkiholi and 6 other ministers got an injunction against 68 media houses from airing any CD or other material that is likely to defame them. The six ministers - Shivaram Hebbar, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, K Sudhakar, K C Narayana Gowda and Byrathi Basavaraj - who are all Congress/JDS-turned-BJP MLAs - claimed that the broadcast of such news had allegedly caused 'embarassment to their families' and led voters to believe that 'ministers are involved in scandals'. The court admonished the media saying 'it should get its source verified through legally admissible process', granting the injunction.

Jarkiholi sex scandal

A Bengaluru activist approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi (Water resources minister) asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. He alleged that the girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary, during which she was offered a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours. BJP has cried foul alleging conspiracy and Congress has sought CM's resignation, while Jarkiholi has refuted it, but resigned from his cabinet post. Kalhalli withdrew the complaint stating that 'victim's image was getting spoilt online', while the Bengaluru police have registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's complaint.

