'Bangles Are Worn By The Strongest Of All- Women': Aaditya Demands That Fadnavis Apologise

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday responded to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fanavis' statement, where he had stated that Shiv Saniks were 'wearing bangles', in an effort to attack the party over its silence on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s controversial remark earlier.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Aaditya called the BJP leader's statement 'disgraceful' and demanded an apology from Fadnavis about his 'bangles' comment.

READ | BJP takes aim at Shiv Sena as AIMIM's Waris Pathan makes hateful '15 cr vs 100 cr' threat

Fadnavis attacks Sena

While addressing a protest rally by the BJP on farmers' issues, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister had slammed the ruling Shiv Sena for remaining silent on Waris Pathan's controversial and communal remark.

Attacking the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena, Fadnavis had said, "Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be answered in the same way. BJP has this much power."

READ | Kirit Somaiya slams Waris Pathan for hateful threat, says 'language similar to Jinnah's'

BJP warns Pathan

Reacting to the AIMIM leader's '15 crore versus 100 crore' statement provoking a communal controversial statement, the party took to its official Twitter handle on February 20 and stated that people of the state and the BJP will teach him (Pathan) a lesson.

The Maharashtra BJP's tweet roughly translates as, "Hey Waris Pathan, whom are you scaring? The Maharashtra government of Shiv Sena will tolerate your threats quietly, but the BJP and the people of Maharashtra will teach you such a lesson that your inflammatory speeches will stop."

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

Earlier, a video had surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan, adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

READ | Case filed against Waris Pathan, Giriraj Singh for controversial statements in Bihar court

READ | Raj Thackeray-led MNS slams Waris Pathan on '15 cr' remark, threatens retaliatory violence