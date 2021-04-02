Bansuri Swaraj Lashes Out At Udhayanidhi Over 'PM Tortured Sushma Swaraj' Remark

A huge controversy has erupted on the remarks of Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief MK Stalin. During a speech given at a meeting held in Dharapuram, he said that the deaths of former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley were due to the torture of PM Modi.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's candidate from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, levelled the allegations against PM Modi and said, "There was a person called Sushma Swaraj. She died due to the pressure exerted by Modi. There was a person called Arun Jaitley. He died due to the torture by Modi. You sidelined them all. Mr Modi, I am not [Tamil Nadu Chief Minister] E Palaniswami to be afraid of you or bow down before you. I am Udhayanidhi Stalin, grandson of Kalaignar."

Following this later Sushma Swaraj's daughter, Bansuri Swaraj lashed out at Udhayanidhi and said that not to use her mother's name as his statement caused her pain. She also expressed that PM Modi and the party always stood by her mother and bestowed utmost respect.

Bansuri Swaraj also talked to Republic TV over this and slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin for a controversial remark. She said, "I am very disappointed, I am very hurt, my family is hurt. Because this is absolutely false statement and as I said in my Tweet as well the Prime Minister has been extremely supportive and encouraging of my mother. In my own mother's words, the Prime Minister has fostered environmental excellence and a comrade. All the kind of rescue mission and lovely work my mother was able to do that was because she had the unwavering support of the Prime Minister and his cabinet. So to perpetuate such falsehoods to win an election, it is despicable, it is distasteful and I will not allow my mother's memory to be desecrated like this."

"All I would to say to that it is unbecoming of Udhay ji. He needs to look and dig deep into his root and see that perhaps it is extremely unresponsible becoming of him. These kinds of irresponsible statements are rooted in fear. When you see defeat standing at your door-step, when your campaigns are shallow, when there are more real issues left, that is when you start making such irresponsible statement."

'Apology does not bother me'

On being asked whether she expects an apology on the controversial statement, Bansuri said, "It doesn't bother me an apology made or not because Sushma Swaraj as an individual is loved by this country as a mother so it will not matter. But what I will encourage is maybe they should leave this kind of negative politics and I would definitely make an appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu that please honour the memory of Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley by voting for the BJP. Please act as a judge and jury and stand tall in defence of this statement. Send home a message that these kinds of falsehoods you will not allow them to perpetuate.

(Image Credits: PTI)