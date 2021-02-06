'Barely 10 Tamil Nadu Candidates Shortlisted For Neyveli Lignite Corp,' Allege DMK, CPI(M)

Tamil Nadu Opposition parties on Thursday raised questions over the recruitment policy of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Cuddalore, after the public sector enterprise released a set of shortlisted candidates to be interviewed on its website.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, leaders from the DMK and CPI(M) highlighted that of the ,582 individuals who cleared the online exam, only around 10 belonged to Tamil Nadu. The list of candidates announced on January 30, would be interviewed for various engineering posts in the mechanical, electrical, civil, control, and instrumentation departments as well as computer, mining, geology, and finance departments.

Opposition alleges irregularities in job selection

Raising the issue of unemployment for local candidates, DMK MP Siva told Vice President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu that deserving candidates in the state are not being given jobs. CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan also alleged major irregularities in job selections. He called on the NLC to reserve some positions for the people whose lands were used to set up the Corporation in the state.

The DMK went on to say that local candidates are often neglected in all central government postings in the state. Claiming that Tamil Nadu is number one in engineering and medical education, he said that the performance of the candidates cannot be so bad that only 10 of the total one lakh people were shortlisted. Shiva added that there is no guarantee that the selected students would get the jobs. He further reiterated his proposal to reserve 90% of jobs in the state for local candidates.

