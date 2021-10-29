The Delhi Police have begun removing barricades and cemented blocks up at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders after nearly 11 months of being barred due to farmers' agitation over Central farm rules.

Following the removal of police barricades and cemented blocks from the Ghazipur and Tikri borders, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah welcomed the decision on Friday, saying that it would allow protesting farmers to come to Delhi and meet with the officials responsible and present their demands.

Mollah told news agency ANI, "Farmers from all over the country have come to Delhi to meet the government and the officials to put forward their demands. But when we came to Delhi, the government did not allow us to come and install barricades. The farmers' unions said that we do not want to confrontation because we want to maintain peace and talk to the government in a peaceful environment."

Barricades being removed from Ghazipur, Tikri borders

"Now the government has decided to remove the barricades. They have the right to decide what they want to do," he noted. "If the government is willing to talk then we would hold a meeting with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and would meet the President, Prime Minister and other MPs," Mollah continued.

Since the farmers' agitation began, the stretch has been shut for almost 11 months, causing inconvenience to the commuters. At the Ghazipur border, the process of opening the roads for vehicles travelling from Ghaziabad to New Delhi has begun on one side of the highway. The action was started early on Friday in Ghazipur, with Delhi Police removing all barricades and barbed wires to unblock the roads.

The Delhi Police started removing barricades at the Tikri border on Wednesday, allowing vehicles to travel from New Delhi to Haryana. Police personnel at Ghazipur told ANI, "We have received an order to remove the barricades. The road has been opened for the public."

The barricades were placed in the aftermath of the violence that occurred during the farmers' protest on January 26, 2021. Thousands of protestors smashed through barricades to gain access to Delhi and committed vandalism in several parts of the city during a tractor rally held on January 26 to protest the Centre's three new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at various locations since November 26, last year, in opposition to three recently enacted farm laws: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

