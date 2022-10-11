Bars Must Arrange For Inebriated Customers To 'return Home Safe’: Goa Transport Minister

Holding the bar authorities responsible for people in an inebriated state at the bars, Goa’s Transport Minister averred that he will speak to bar authorities to make sure that their customers, who are not in a position to hold themselves and are inebriated, reach home safely via cabs and taxis.

Goa Transport minister Mauvin Godinho said, “If a customer present at a bar is in an inebriated condition, then it's also the responsibility of the bar to make sure that he/she returns home safe in a taxi/cab. I will liaison with bars in Goa on this.”

'Bars should ensure safety of inebriated customers': Goa Transport Minister

The Goa government will introduce a norm, that bars and restaurants with high footfalls should disallow their customers to drive back on their own, rather, send them back in a Taxi, Cab, Godinho said. “It will be the responsibility of bars and restaurants to ensure that such customers are dropped home safely,” said Godinho, during the inauguration of the 11th State Road Safety Week-2022, a week-long programme on the theme ‘Start Early, Drive Defensively, Reach Safely’ Institute of Hotel Management in Porvorim.

The Minister further said that the availability of taxis and cabs should be ensured near bars, restaurants. “Taxis should be made available near prominent restaurants and hotels so that drunk guests can be put in a taxi and sent home. They can collect their vehicles the next day. Only those guests who are sober should be permitted to drive their vehicles.”

'Steep fines for those who drink and drive'

The government will take tough measures against people who are found driving under the influence of alcohol, said Godinho. “The government has decided to take strong action against those found driving vehicles after consuming liquor. The transport department will take strict measures, including the imposition of steep fines, on those who drink and drive.”

To reduce road accidents in Goa, the government should deploy RTO officers, stated Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte. “The government should deploy RTO officers to ensure that traffic offenders are penalised to curb road accidents in the state. We need to work consciously to avoid road accidents and spread awareness and think how we can work to enlighten the society regarding road safety.”

