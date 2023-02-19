Basavaraj Bommai Dares Congress To Approach Lokayukta With Evidence Of Corruption Charges

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has dared the Congress to approach the Lokayukta, if they have evidence supporting their allegations of corruption charges against him. Responding to the opposition's allegations, he said that the charges are baseless and he has nothing to fear.



He asked the Congress to approach the Lokayukta with solid proof for the probe.



Taking the controversy to the other side, CM Bommai said that corruption was high during Congress time and they only aimed at putting the corruption under the carpet. We have been asking them for over four years on the corruption charges, first let them answer over the allegations.

Congress alleged that BJP is raising funds for elections through corruption

Earlier, the Karnataka Chief Minister reacted to the opposition's allegations, and said that the Congress' name starts with 'C' and corruption also starts with 'C'. So, they are coterminous. There are more than 60 charges against them and they have been charged by Lokayukta too.



Notably, in 2019, senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged money laundering charges and allegations of suspected transactions done abroad through shell companies.



As per ED sources, strong evidence was tracked that DK Shivakumar was instrumental in money laundering through hawala and shell companies and as he kept evasive during the questioning, he was eventually arrested.



Reportedly, the ongoing controversy erupted when former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led government of taking 40% commission before giving away the tenders. He went on to demand inquiry into the allegations.



Apart from Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala too had hit out at the BJP, saying that it is mobilising money and raising funds for elections through corruption. He added that once the Congress comes to power in the state, an enquiry will be constituted.



The ongoing tussle between the two political parties in Karnataka has come up when the southern state is slated to undergo Assembly elections in April-May this year.