'If a meeting takes place...' | Basavaraj Bommai Hints At Karnataka Cabinet Expansion; 'there Could Be A Discussion'

Basavaraj Bommai who is currently in Delhi is expected to bring the matter of Karnataka Cabinet expansion with BJP top brass, as per the Chief Minister.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Basavaraj Bommai

Image: PTI


Hinting upon the cabinet expansion matter in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is in Delhi said that 'there could be a discussion'. Primarily the CM is in the National Capital to discuss state projects with several Union ministers however he could meet Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the expansion issue. The opportunity could be used to take the matter, said CM Bommai. 

Basavaraj Bommai hints at Karnataka cabinet expansion:

"If a meeting takes place, there could be a discussion about the party and state politics. As of now, no appointment has been given," he was quoted saying. 

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his travel, he was reported saying he has sought an appointment from Nadda and Shah. "...it is not yet fixed, if it is fixed, I will meet them."

CM Bommai in Delhi

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital and said that he was not aware if it would be a cabinet reshuffle or expansion. However, the details would be known after a meeting with the top brass. Reportedly, the CM is said to be under to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent assembly elections in five states. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet to make way for new faces ahead of the assembly election next year.

Bommai said he will be meeting Union Jal Shakti  Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss Mekedatu, Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Upper Bhadra projects, and other river projects, requesting their quick implementation with technical and administrative clearances. He further added that he will also be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding GST issues, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sainik Schools, and try to meet Union Power Minister R K Singh. 

Karnataka Cabinet

There are currently 30 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the CM, against the sanctioned strength of 34. Shah, who was recently in the city, had set a target of 150 seats to Karnataka BJP leaders for 2023 assembly elections in the state, where the ruling party is eyeing to return. 

(With agency inputs)

