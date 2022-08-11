Basavaraj Bommai Hits Back At Congress' 'puppet' Jibe; 'party Is Confusing In Itself'

Hitting back at the Congress for its 'puppet' jibe, and commenting on the current political developments in Karnataka over reports of changing the leadership in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there is a stable government in the state and it will continue to remain stable.

Making a snide remark on the Congress, he said that "it is amazing to see that the party believes that they can bring stability to the minds of the people in Karnataka, however, their attempt has failed as no one will believe them".

Further, he also added that the party is confusing in itself.

"It is amusing that they think they can bring stability to the minds of the Karnataka people, however, the people know me very well and they won't believe them. The mission of Congress has failed and the party is confusing in itself", he told ANI.

Prior to this, BJP leader and Karnataka Health Minister, K Sudhakar had also slammed the Congress stating that the party was "dreaming" about the change in the chief ministerial position. He further also added, "The BJP government is safe and stable under the efficient leadership of Mr. Bommai."

Similarly, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok while speaking to the media also asserted that Bommai will remain the CM of Karnataka and further dared the Congress to name their CM face.

Congress' attack on BJP-led leadership in Karnataka

A day after former BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda had claimed that the party's top leadership was considering replacing the incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the opposition Congress took the chance to hit out at the state government and said that the Bommai government will soon see its end.

Taking to Twitter, the grand old party questioned Bommai regarding the reason for the expected change.

"Dear Bommai, the 'sword fight' for the Chief Minister has started. What is the reason for the change of Chief Minister, is it your administrative failure, a fight between leaders, or is it BS Yediyurappa's anger?", it said.

Further adding more to it, the party also claimed that "the government is likely to see a third Chief Minister" and "The puppet Chief Minister Bommai is on his way out."

Apart from this, Congress also slammed the BJP government for several scams in the state including the recruitment of PSI, drug peddling, fake currency, and bitcoin, and alleged that the Bommai government supported these scams.

(Image: PTI)