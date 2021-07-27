Basavaraj Bommai 'never Expected' To Be Karnataka CM; Avers It'll Be 'pro-people Govt'

Just days after stepping down from his position as Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday proposed state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as his successor. A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bommai is set to take oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, July 28.

Making his first statement after the massive announcement, Basavaraj Bommai said he never expected to be the CM. Terming it a big responsibility to govern the state, Bommai assured that it 'will be a pro-people government.'

"I never expected to be the Chief Minister. It is a big responsibility in the given situations. I’ll work under the guidance of our honorable leader Yediyurappa Ji. It will be a pro-people and pro-poor-people government," Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai told the media on Tuesday evening.

BS Yediyurappa himself proposed Bommai's name at the BJP state legislature meeting and the same was unanimously accepted by all senior members of the party. Bommai, who earlier held Karnataka's Home Minister portfolio is likely to take oath at 3:20 pm on Wednesday. Previously, Bommai had fiercely defended Yediyurappa saying that he will not be replaced as CM.

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 27, 2021

On Monday, Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster gained momentum after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Reminiscing his journey, the BJP leader expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo will get a third successive term at the Centre and take the country forward.

While Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Yediyurappa's resignation, he has been asked to continue as the CM on an interim basis until alternative arrangements are made. Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Yediyurappa had thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve as the CM even after completing 75 years of age. Most importantly, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived.