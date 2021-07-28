Basavaraj Bommai Offers Prayer At Sri Maruthi Temple Before Taking Oath As Karnataka CM

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, the designated Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday morning offered prayers at Bhagavan Sri Maruthi Temple in Bengaluru. Ending days of speculation, Bommai, who was the state's Home Minister before was named for the top post by outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa. Bommai is also scheduled to chair several meetings after taking charge as the Chief Minister.

Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers at Bhagavan Sri Maruthi Temple in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/ChYa7NdjS9 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Speaking to the media, the to-be-CM revealed that discussions regarding COVID and the flood situation of the state will be chaired by him.

"I am going to have a cabinet meeting after that I will have a meeting with senior officers where I will review both flood and COVID situation," added Basavaraj Bommai.

Who is Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's CM-designate?

Basavaraj Bommai belongs to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to which the former CM Yediyuyrappa also belongs. He is the son of former Karnataka CM SR Bommai. A two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district, Bommai is regarded as a close confidant of BS Yediyurappa who started his political career from the 'Janata parivaar'. Bommai joined the BJP in 2008. In his political career, the designated CM held many portfolios including water resources, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature of Karnataka. Bommai is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering.

Apart from the colleagues in the party, wishes pour from the opposition as well after the announcement regarding his position for Chief Ministership was made. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had congratulated Bommai on his selection as the new Chief Minister. "Congratulations to Sri @BSBommai for being selected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Congress party and the state hopes that the focus will be back on governance now," tweeted Shivakumar.

Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM

On Monday, Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster gained momentum after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Reminiscing his journey, the BJP leader expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo will get a third successive term at the Centre and take the country forward.