Basavaraj Bommai Sworn In As Chief Minister Of Karnataka; Yediyurappa Attends Ceremony

BJP leader and Karnataka CM designate Basavaraj Bommai who was named as the new Chief Minister took oath on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan. Bommai's name was suggested for the next Chief Minister by outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday ending days of speculation regarding the political developments in Karnataka. As per reports, Bommai's name was suggested by Yediyurappa during the BJP's state legislature meeting held on July 23. Therefore, the saffron party's high command decided to go ahead and announced the decision on Tuesday.

Basavaraj Bommai sworn in as the new CM of Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/4RPPysdQBa — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by former BS Yediyurappa. Others on the guest list were Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol, Basanagouda Yathnal, Preetham Gowda, Raju Gowda, Aravind Limbavali, Aravind Bellad, CP Yogeshwar, Sudhakar, MTB Nagaraj, Shiva Kumar Udasi, Narayan Gowda, CT Ravi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nalin Kumar Kateel and more.

Both, Yediyurappa and Bommai belong to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. A two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district, Bommai kicked off his political career from the 'Janata Parivaar' and later joined the BJP in 2008. The new Karnataka CM has previously held portfolios of water resources, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature of Karnataka. In a political scoop, Republic Media Network has also reported that Karnataka is expected to get three Deputy Chief Ministers. The three deputies - R Ashoka, Govind Karjol, and B. Sriramulu also represent Vokkaliga, Dalit, and ST Valmiki communities.

Yediyurappa tenders resignation as Karnataka CM

After several days of speculation, BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Tuesday on the day when he completed two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The speculations gained momentum after his recent visit to the national capital where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. During his address to the media, Yediyurappa revealed that he was not presurrised by anyone to step down as the CM. He has also assured that the BJP will emerge victorious in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.