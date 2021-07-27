Basavaraj Bommai To Be Karnataka's New Chief Minister; Name Proposed By Yediyurappa

In a massive development in Karnataka's politics, Basavaraj Bommai has been named as the new Chief Minister of the state after BS Yediyurappa's resignation. BS Yediyurappa proposed Basavaraj Bommai's name in the party's state legislature meeting. Basavaraj Bommai who earlier held Karnataka's Home Minister portfolio is likely to take oath on Wednesday, July 28. Earlier, when asked on the matter, Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday had said that they were speculations, but did not deny it. Previously, Bommai had fiercely defended Yediyurappa saying that the CM will not be replaced.

Notably, Republic TV had earlier reported that BJP will announce the name of Karnataka's new Chief Minister by the end of the day. The party Legislature meet was also attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Bommai's SR Bommai had earlier served as the Karnataka CM as well. According to sources, Bommai will be sworn in at 3:20 pm on Wednesday.

About Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's CM-designate

Basavaraj Bommai belongs to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to which the former CM Yediyuyrappa also belongs. Basavaraj Bommai is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district. He is regarded as a close confidant of BS Yediyurappa who started his political career from the 'Janata parivaar'. Later, Bommai joined the BJP in 2008. In his political career, Bommai held many portfolios including water resources, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature of Karnataka. Bommai is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Bommai has a daughter and a son.

Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM

On Monday, Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster gained momentum after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda. Reminiscing his journey, the BJP leader expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo will get a 3rd successive term at the Centre and take the country forward.

While Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Yediyurappa's resignation, he has been asked to continue as the CM on an interim basis until alternative arrangements are made. Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Yediyurappa had thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve as the CM even after completing 75 years of age. Most importantly, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived. Moreover, he maintained that he will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Karnataka, something he emphasised after Bommai was declared Karnataka's CM elect.