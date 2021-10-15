Basavaraj Bommai Vs Siddaramaiah: War Of Words Continue Over RSS, 'moral Policing'

The war of words between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ex-CM Siddaramaiah continued on Thursday and this time the subject of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) emerged in the heated debate. Earlier, the two were arguing over CM Bommai's remarks on moral policing while the fight extended to 'communal violence during 2013-18'. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah claimed both Hindus and Muslims were killed in the said violence.

Siddaramaiah drags CM Bommai's father, the latter responds by saying 'you singing chorus of Congress family'.

"My father has taught me values of public good and I think he has also guide you in similar manner. My father was nationalist and I follow that all along. That is what RSS stands for. However you fought congress tooth and nail and now your signing chorus of the family," commented Basavaraj Bommai.

Congress' Siddaramaiah says Bommai learnt nothing from his father

You have said that you need not learn administration or policing from me. Thank you.



Had you learnt anything from your father Shri S R Bommai or me, you would not have joined a communal party just for power & support anti-constitutional activities. https://t.co/Rmdfutf0Ye — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 14, 2021

Siddaramaiah threatens to file defamation case against CM Bommai

Like an ignorant, you have alleged that I got Hindus killed.



Being @CMofKarnataka, you should have thought through before making such loose comments.



I can file a defamation case for this but I will just advise you to correct yourself. https://t.co/Rmdfutf0Ye — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 14, 2021

The threat from Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) came after Basavaraj Bommai alleged him of 'getting killed Hindu activists as Tippu Sultan did in his regime'.

Basavaraj Bommai Vs Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah continued his tirade, saying, "Few accused in 2013-18 communal violence have links with Sangha Parivara." The CM had earlier retorted, "RSS is the tallest Nation-building Org, which treats every citizen equally unlike your selective appeasement for votes. During calamities, RSS works leading from the front. My Govt & my party work as per the constitution of India & not as per the extra-constitutional bodies like NAC." Bengaluru police have arrested the two Muslim youth in the 'moral policing' incident; they have confessed that they had done it for publicity as many such videos they had posted in the past had garnered a good response.

The war of words started after Bommai had courted controversy with his Wednesday statements that purportedly justified incidents of moral policing and communal violence. “There are several viewpoints in the society. Those sentiments should not be affected and such should be the practice. When such emotions are hurt there is likely to be an action and reaction,” Bommai said in Mangaluru, about 350 kms from Bengaluru on Wednesday.