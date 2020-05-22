Exclusive: Basirhat MLA Reveals PM-CM Meeting Calls For Joint Fight Against Cyclone In WB

Former Indian football team captain and now Basirhat MLA Dipendu Biswas, who attended the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday morning, has said the meeting stressed on the need to tackle any national disaster or pandemic together forgetting all political difference. The PM visited West Bengal to take stock of the damaging impact caused by Cyclone Amphan. Biswas opined that a massive relief package was needed to deal with this disaster.

"Yes I attended the meeting. It was quite clear. First thing should come first. Natural disaster and pandemic are bigger than any political differences. We can forget it for the time being. There is a widespread disaster. Many people have died. There is water everywhere. The first thing is to take care of the water logging in Basirhaat. Homes have been destroyed and they have to be rebuilt. I am personally taking care of whatever best can be done. But the magnitude of disaster and relief package needed is massive and will take days to tackle," Dipendu Biswas remarked.

PM Modi's visit to West Bengal

During his visit, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers of State Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Debasree Chaudhuri. He undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas along with WB CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Subsequently, the PM chaired a meeting of all senior officials of the West Bengal and Union governments to review the relief and rehabilitation measures.

Expressing solidarity with the people of West Bengal, he announced the financial assistance of Rs.1000 crore for immediate relief measures in the state. Moreover, the PM declared ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to the seriously injured. He assured the people of the state that the Centre would work closely with the West Bengal government and extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas. So far, 72 casualties owing to Cyclone Amphan have been reported in West Bengal.

