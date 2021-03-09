Batla House Conviction: Law Minister Slams Congress & Mamata; Asks 'Will You Apologise?'

A day after a Delhi court found Ariz Khan guilty of killing Inspector M C Sharma in the 2008 encounter at Batla House, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday addressed a news briefing and attacked the Opposition, remarking "I will expose you today. Politics is being played on the arrest of Ariz Khan." He said that Khan was involved in not just one, but many terror attacks in India and the court has found him guilty "on the basis of evidence that was collected by the Delhi Police from 100 people."

'Mamata Banerjee said she would quit politics if the encounter is true'

Ravi Shankar Prasad recalled that Khan was arrested from Nepal in 2018. He stressed that even as the crime took place under the Congress government, 'Khan was arrested only under the Narendra Modi government." He then took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister, and said "Mamata Banerjee in 2013 raised suspicion over Delhi Police and called the incident at Batla House to be a 'fake encounter.' She had even demanded a judicial probe into the matter while she had claimed in 2018 that she will quit politics if the case and the findings are true," the Union minister recalled.



He further slammed the opposition Congress and its leaders for 'consciously making deliberate efforts to weaken the case', while raising doubts over the conduct of Delhi Police. 'The allegations raised by the opposition then was for vote bank politics,' he remarked. Even as the Human Rights Commission acknowledged that the investigation was headed in the right direction, the opposition went on to contest elections on this matter, he alleged. "You campaigned on this matter. What do you have to say now Salman Khurshid, Sonia Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh?" he asked and alleged that "You (opposition) made the encounter a national issue for your vote bank politics."



He also recalled that the investigation faced certain hurdles and was delayed due to the campaigns that the opposition had launched to show that the 'encounter was fake'. Prasad then asked, "I want to ask Mamata ji, now ill you apologise for the questions you raised then?" The Union Minister then said that terrorism any day needs to be condemned. He asserted "Uri and Balakot where Indian forces retaliated are the responses to attempts that are made to spread terror."

Ariz Khan's conviction

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav on Monday had ruled "The evidence adduced on record by the prosecution leaves no matter of doubt that the prosecution has proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt and that the accused is liable to be convicted. t has been proved that the accused Ariz Khan along with his associate voluntarily caused grievous hurt to public servants. The accused intentionally and voluntarily caused the murder of Inspector MC Sharma by use of gunshot," the court observed convicting Khan in the matter.

The Batla House encounter

Six days after a serial blast shocked New Delhi killing at least 30 people on September 19, 2008, a Delhi Police team launched a manhunt to track the perpetrators of the attack. The team led by Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma reached South Delhi's Batla House on September 19 after receiving inputs that five terrorists including Ariz Khan were hiding here. Sharma took the lead and raided the spot with his team that further led to an encounter. Sharma was severely injured after suffering three gunshots and he later succumbed to the injuries. The terrorists were arrested from the spot and Inspector Sharma was awarded the prestigious gallantry medal, posthumously.