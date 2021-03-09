Batla House: RS Prasad Slams Oppn's Politics On Delhi Court's Verdict; Bashes 'hypocrisy'

After the historic Batla House encounter verdict, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, slamming the Opposition for relentlessly pointing fingers at the security forces and labelling the death of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma as a 'fake encounter.'

"This trial was pending for 13 years. This diabolical attack in the heart of the capital of India- Delhi caused the death of 39 people and 100 were critically injured. In Batla House, they had gone to nab the Indian Mujahideen activists and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed. But thereafter, what happened? There began a chorus campaign that it is a fake encounter," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Responding to criticism by the Opposition around the timing of the verdict, and the subsequent press conference by the BJP being labelled as 'election centric' ahead of the West Bengal Polls, he said, "Digvijaya Singh, who went and said the bullet was shot in the head, it's fake. Mr. Salman Kurshid said Madam Sonia Gandhi is crying. Mamata Banerjee went there and said it's a fake encounter and if proved otherwise I will retire from politics."

"After 13 years, a regular court after examining hundred evidences has concluded that its a terrorist attack and attack on Mohan Chand Sharma is proved without doubt. Why shouldn't I raise this question today? The morale of the police force was going to be compromised, the Delhi Police told us, save us, we are being painted as criminals. It is not election-centric," he added.

The Union Minister further said, "Medical, digital, forensic evidence, voice samples and through a fool-proof case, it has now been proved without a shadow of doubt. That is why this is beyond elections. In Uri, they sought evidence, in Balakot, they sought evidence... Today is the occasion to expose this double-standard hypocrisy their form of appeasement politics for votes at the cost of national security."

Batla Encounter encounter & verdict

On 13 September 2008, five serial bomb blasts had rocked the national capital killing 30 and injuring 90, with similar blasts occurring in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. A week later, Delhi police received intelligence from Gujarat police regarding the location of Indian Mujahideen operatives in Delhi (which had claimed responsibility for the attack), which led to an armed raid at Batla House on 19 September 2008.

The police planned to send its lead officer Mohan Chand Sharma to extract details of the residents posing as a telecom consultant. A 20-minute encounter followed shortly after, with several rounds being fired from both sides. In the encounter - two Batla House occupants were killed - Mohammad Sajid and Atif Amin, while Shahzad and Junaid (a.k.a Ariz Khan) escaped and Mohammad Saif was arrested. Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred and head constables Balwinder and Rajbir Singh were injured. Sharma was awarded the prestigious gallantry medal posthumously.

Thirteen years after the Batla House Encounter, a Delhi court on Monday has convicted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan for killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and injuring Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh. The court will pronounce the quantum of his sentence on March 15.

