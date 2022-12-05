Battle For Gujarat: From PM Modi To Home Min Amit Shah - Who Said What After Casting Votes

As voting for the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly elections began on Monday, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Delhi L-G Vinai Saxena cast their votes and urged people to vote in large numbers.

After casting his vote at the polling station in Ranip, Ahmedabad, PM Modi spoke to the media personnel and said, "People celebrated the festival of democracy in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi with great enthusiasm and fervour. I thank the people of the country from the bottom of my heart for the festival of democracy. I thank the Election Commission from the bottom of my heart for conducting the polls in a magnificent manner ensuring that India's prestige in the world increases. A good example of this was seen in this election."

Talking in Gujarati later, the Prime Minister said, "I heartily thank the voters of Gujarat for celebrating the festival of democracy with full fervour. The people of Gujarat have the wisdom of listening to everybody and accepting what is right. This is the nature of Gujarat. Following this nature, people are voting in large numbers."

Amit Shah calls for record turnout

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah, cast his vote at a polling booth in Naranpura of Ahmedabad. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Shah called for a record turnout and said, "Today is the voting day of the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. People, since morning, have come out with enthusiasm and in large numbers to vote in support of the 2.5-decade development journey of the state. I appeal to all men and women voters, especially first-time voters to vote and take forward the decades-old reform journey of the state."

"I appeal to all the voters of Gujarat to exercise their franchise to further strengthen the development model of increasing commercial investments, 100%enrolment, 0 % dropout ratio, programmes of poverty alleviation and an all-inclusive model of development, which is attracting the entire country," Shah said

'BJP will break the record': CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel who is contesting from the Ghatlodia constituency cast his vote in Ahmedabad on Monday. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Patel said, "Today, the second phase of the Gujarat elections is taking place, and everyone is participating in it in a peaceful way. BJP will break its all old records and will be victorious in this election."

Meanwhile, erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad cast her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara. While interacting with reporters after casting her vote, she said, "Voting is our right. I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise. There is no right without responsibility."

'You'll be able to demand answers only if you vote': AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi

AAP's CM face in Gujarat Isudan Gadhvi urged people to vote for the assembly election. After casting his vote, the AAP leader said, " Choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote. I expect AAP to win 51 plus out of 89 seats in the first phase & 52 plus seats in the second phase," ANI reported.

On the other hand, the BJP candidate from Viramgram Hardik Patel said that the saffron party will secure 150 seats in the Gujarat elections. After voting, Hardik said, "This election will decide the future of the next 20 years of Gujarat. Every single vote is being cast in favour of the BJP. We will form a government with 150 seats and with a big margin. People trust BJP," ANI reported.