'Battle Only Starts Now,' Says Arnab As Rape-accused Seer Gets VVIP Treatment After Arrest

A day after the arrest of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the head of the Murugha Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga, Republic debated the scandalous and thinly-veiled #ShivamurthyVVIPTreatment on Friday. On the Debate at 9, having greeted the audience, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami highlighted how the rape-accused seer was arrested late at night 'only and only because the public put the pressure'.

Arnab said, "You stood by us and through you, the powerful people and powerbrokers had to at least publicly try and show that they weren’t openly backing him. But viewers, the battle only starts now. The entire political establishment is still fighting our efforts in this case."

'How much will the system bend?' Arnab asks

Arnab added, "They tried to play a game and fool the people of this country by putting him in a hospital ICU to avoid being taken to jail. He was taken to jail symbolically at 4 am and by 9 am he was shifted to an ICU. This has been a complete sham of an arrest. The entire political and police establishment worked desperately hard to ensure he was not behind bars. As of now, he is in police custody."

"But I'm sure he isn’t locked up in a cell with other murder- and rape-accused like he should. How many other rape accused are treated this way?" Arnab asked, adding, "How much more will the system bend? This case of Shivamurthy is a case in point. Viewers, don’t give up the fight. It's us and us alone on one side, and powerful politicians police officials and some sections of the compromised media on the other."

Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru arrested

On August 26, two girls --both students of the Murugha Mutt-- approached a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Mysuru, alleging that they were abused for years. Subsequently, on the basis of their complaint, an FIR was registered against five people including seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The seer and others were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Also, under the law protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes, as one of the survivors belongs to the Dalit community.

However, despite an arrest being mandatory in such a case, it took days for the police to act as they should have. After days of relentless reporting by Republic and protests by people at the Mutt and online, the head of the Murugha Mutt was arrested around 10.15 pm on Thursday and presented before the magistrate court. While he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by Chitradurga District Sessions Court, he was transferred to the hospital hours later after he complained of chest pain. The seer was shifted to the ICU after his medical check-up was done at the hospital amid huge security arrangements. After seeing his medical reports, the court summoned him in person, pulling up the police, and sent him to four-day police custody till September 5.