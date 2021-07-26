'Battle Will Continue For Sake Of Farmers', Surjewala Says After Being Detained By Police

The Delhi Police on Monday detained Congress general secretary and national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala along with Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV and few other party workers outside Parliament. Following his release, Surjewala said that the battle will continue because it is concerning the safety of country's farms and farmers. The Congress Party had earlier claimed Randeep Surjewala was arrested and was to be taken to court for further formalities after which he would be sent to Tihar jail.

This battle will continue as it's for protection of country's farms and survival of farmers. They kept me in jail for 7 hours. Keep me in for 70 years, but take back the black (farm) laws" said Randeep Surjewala following his release.

Reportedly, the Delhi Police has said the tractor march was in violation of Section 144 of CrPC although sources said there is no official confirmation from the Police on his arrest and Tihar lodgement.

This development comes after Former President of Congress Rahul Gandhi along with Congress leaders and workers took out a tractor rally against the three farm laws. Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament on a tractor as a sign of protest, nevertheless, it is said that Randeep Surjewala - who accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the tractor rally - was the one coordinating the tractor rally.

The parliament premises is a highly secured area and security has also been beefed up in New Delhi in view of the farmers' protest and Independence Day.

Farm laws protestors have decided to hold tractor rallies with tableaus in Haryana's Jind district and Farm leader Bijendra Sindhu has threatened that Ministers or BJP leaders will not be allowed to unfurl the Tricolour in the district.

The Monsoon session on Monday witnessed protests inside and outside the parliament over a range of issues including the farm laws. Apart from the tractor rally stunt of Rahul Gandhi, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party jointly held protests and placards outside the Parliament against the three farm laws.

Why are farm unions protesting?

The protesting farmers and their unions fear that the APMC market system will cease to exist or will weaken with the implementation of new farm laws. The protestors also believe that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism is also under threat due to the new farm laws. However, to assuage the protesting farmers and to strengthen the APMC markets, the Centre has made APMC Mandis eligible to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to expand the regulated markets' capacity and provide better facilities to farmers.

Also, on multiple occasions, the Centre has given assurances that the MSP mechanism will continue even after the implementation of farm laws and it also agreed to give a written assurance. The government also procured the farmers produce in record quantities in the following period, however, the protesting farmers have reiterated the demands of repealing the farm laws. The protesting farmers - majorly from Punjab, Haryana and some parts of UP - have even refused to hold deliberations with the Supreme Court-appointed panel to understand the issue of the farmers with respect to the farm laws.

It is pertinent to note that the Central Government has held 12 rounds of deliberations with the agitating farmers and also urged them to hold clause by clause discussions over the farm laws while ruling out the repeal of the farm laws. Also what's important to note is Congress leader and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh was a part of the Central Committee which discussed and framed the clause of the farm bills, leading to their passage in the Parliament.