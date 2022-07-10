BC Nagesh Is An Un-educationist, Must Be Dropped From Karnataka Cabinet: LoP Siddaramaiah

Continuing his repeated attacks on the Karnataka government, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, Siddaramaiah called BC Nagesh, the minister for primary and secondary education an “anti-educationist” and further demanded that he should be dropped from the cabinet.

Speaking about the condition of students in Karnataka schools as they remain deprived of basic needs including shoes, socks, and books, Siddarmaiah lambasted the state government stating that there is a need to remove the "anti-education" person from the cabinet.

Tweeting about the same, the Congress leader shared an article on the non-availability of shoes and socks in schools and further added, "We had to awaken Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to throw the Education Minister out of his cabinet.

"His ministers are cold-hearted to the needs of people. They have the arrogance to question the need for Children to wear shoes and socks. Karnataka Congress had to show them the reality. Karnataka will be better off if CM resigns", he added in another tweet.

Notably, this comes in the backdrop of Education Minister BC Nagesh's statement asserting that the education department has given up the scheme of providing cycles, shoes, and socks. This did not go well with the opposition who heavily criticised the ruling government.

Karnataka government allocates Rs 132 crore to provide shoes and socks to students

Following the education department's reported decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced allocating Rs 132 crore for providing a pair of shoes and two sets of socks to every student studying in government schools. His decision came after heavy criticism of the government after no funds were provided for the same in the annual budget.

When it comes to uniforms, the government has already given its approval, they are getting ready, and will be distributed to students after a while, he said adding that,

“Today, I have approved Rs 132 crore for shoes and socks. We will give them. There’s no need to create confusion on this."

Earlier, Nagesh had stirred a controversy by saying that “students don’t come to school for socks and shoes, instead to seek education”. However, in a reply to this, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar asserted that the Congress party will "beg and provide shoes and socks to the students".

With ANI inputs; Image: ANI/PTI