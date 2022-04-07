Be It Hijab Or Halal, BJP Raking Up Communal Issues With Elections In Mind: DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Hijab and Halal meat issues in Karnataka. He criticised the party for dividing the society into religious lines after failing to convince the people before suffering defeat at the hands of Congress in the local body polls. He also alleged that the raking up of these issues by the various outfits of the BJP is to gain the people's vote as elections are approaching.

Taking on the Karnataka Home Minister, he called on the Police Commissioner and the DGP to file a complaint against him for his provocative statements on the issue of having loudspeakers in mosques. He further cited, "There is a clear High Court judgement on the issue, and the Home Minister is communalising the matter keeping the elections in mind," said President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, DK Shivakumar.

BJP has failed to convince the people of Karnataka politically. Congress has the upper hand in all local body polls, so they want to deviate the issues, everything is being generated from Karnataka, be it the hijab issue or the halal issue: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/CZDesojf3V — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

Row over Halal meat

The Halal meat issue cropped up after BJP General Secretary CT Ravi tweeted and appealed to Hindus to abandon Halal meat and buy meat only from shops of Hindus.

“Halal is an economic jihad. It has been put in place so that Muslims don’t do business with others, which has been forced upon them,” Ravi, the BJP legislator from Chikmagalur, said in Bengaluru, according to PTI. “How they (Muslims) feel that halal has to be imposed, the same way it is not wrong for others (right-wing groups) to say not to use it,” he added.

No more HALAL PRODUCTS for Hindus.



Let us fight unitedly against Economic JIHAD ! ! ! — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) March 30, 2022

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Karnataka Congress denied seeking a ban on SDPI and PFI in meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said that the RSS and Bajrang Dal should be banned for creating unrest in the state. Citing recent controversies such as the Hijab ban and row over Halal meat, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan alleged that RSS has been provoking communal disharmony in the state.

Calls for banning loudspeakers in mosques

Many Hindu groups like the Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena have demanded a ban on loudspeakers in Mosques. CM Bommai has already clarified the issue, citing the Karnataka HC order on restricting the decibel level while using loudspeakers. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, mosques in Karnataka started receiving notices from the police to keep the decibel levels as per the rule. According to PTI, about 250 Mosques have received the notices. Responding, the mosques have also started deploying instruments that keep the sound under the permissible level.

Image: ANI